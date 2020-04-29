|
A cherished daughter, beloved sister, adored aunt, great-auntie and friend to so many around the world — you are desperately missed. Your vivacious personality, infectious giggle and zest for life will always be remembered. Can't imagine life without you. You are and always will be missed. Celebration of Life later this year. In Lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Tina can be made to either the SPCA or the Osoyoos Desert Sun Counselling & Resource Center. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Tina's obituary at www.myalternatives.ca
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 29, 2020