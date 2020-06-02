Trevor Alan Watts
1929-06-28 - 2020-06-23
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Trevor Alan Watts, dear husband, father, grandfather and friend. Trevor will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary Alice (nee Hill), children, Brian (Fiona) and Graham (Roxane Carr), grandchildren, Claire and Robbie, sister-in-law, Barbara McQuade. He is predeceased by his brother Donald, and parents Reginald and Margaret Watts. The family would like to extend gratitude to the care providers and staff at Amica Lions Gate in West Vancouver and to Dr. Nicole Barre for providing Trevor with such excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association. To leave a condolence to the family please go to McKenzie Funeral Services memorial page https://bit.ly/remembering-trevor

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
