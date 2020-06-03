V. Douglas ALEXANDER
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Vernon Douglas (Doug) Alexander on June 1, 2020, in his 93rd year. Mourning his loss are his wife Jean (nee Purdy), her family and Doug's two daughters - Judy (Joost Van Huisstede), Janice (Jane) (Randy Hohenadel), grand-daughters Jodie (Pieter Roffel) and Jackie, and great-grandsons Tanner, Chace and Holden. Predeceased by his beloved first wife, Maisie (McGladdery), his parents (George and Sarah), three brothers (Ivan, Lloyd and Murray and spouses) and six sisters (Gertrude, Jean, Nellie, Marguerite, Georgina and Kay and spouses). After Maisie's death in 1992, Doug found happiness again with Jean, whom he married in 1994. Doug is mourned by Jean's children Bill (Mary) and Karen (Keith), grandchildren Krysta (Darren), Shawn, Adam (Chelle) and Alyssa (Kevin) and great-grandchildren Lincoln and Lilah. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team who cared for Doug at home near the end, and the Hospice Wellington staff at the end. Arrangements entrusted to the Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel - 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. Thank you for your assistance. Due to the pandemic, Doug will be interred in a private service at Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Hospice Wellington, Community Living Guelph Wellington or the charity of your choice. A tree will be planted in memory of V. Douglas Alexander in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
