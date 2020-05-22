Velma Theresa ALGER
Mom passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen LTC on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband William "Bev", her parents Assunta and Ermenegildo, her brothers Cecil and Albert and sister Hilda. Mom is survived by her sister Mary and us her loving sons, Paul (Trudy), Mark, and Gary (Sandy). Mom was a proud Grandma of Cherri (Chad), Justin (Leah), Corina (Mike), Jenna (Johnny), Mike and Jamie and seven great-grandchildren. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and our concern for the safety of others, a private family graveside has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Velma's notice. Memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Velma T. Alger in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
