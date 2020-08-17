1/
Vernon BARRETT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vern passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Claire (2018) for 64 years. Loving Dad of Lynne (Paul Dunderas). Proud Papa of Matthew and Lisa (Steve Jobson). Dear big brother of Terry. A gentleman in the truest sense of the word, Vern will be remembered for his great sense of humour, charm, cheerfulness and kind, gentle nature. A career "credit" man for many decades, Vern was most proud of his F.W. Woolworth years where he launched and promoted their retail credit card operations across Canada. A private family service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Guelph. A Celebration of Life will follow at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. Condolences may be shared at: www.wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Vernon E. Barrett in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved