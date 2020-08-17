Vernon BARRETT

Vern passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Claire (2018) for 64 years. Loving Dad of Lynne (Paul Dunderas). Proud Papa of Matthew and Lisa (Steve Jobson). Dear big brother of Terry. A gentleman in the truest sense of the word, Vern will be remembered for his great sense of humour, charm, cheerfulness and kind, gentle nature. A career "credit" man for many decades, Vern was most proud of his F.W. Woolworth years where he launched and promoted their retail credit card operations across Canada. A private family service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Guelph. A Celebration of Life will follow at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL. Condolences may be shared at: www.wallcustance.com
. A tree will be planted in memory of Vernon E. Barrett in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.