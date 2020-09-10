Vilborg BJORNSSON

At the age of 82, Vilborg passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Elliott Community with her loving daughter by her side. Survived by her daughter Ingrid; her brother Brandur (Jean), and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Pre-deceased by her parents Halldór and Margaret (nee Magnusson), her younger brother Hallthor, and older sister Sigrun (nee Bristow). Vilborg was born November 15, 1937 at Vindheima in the R.M. of Bifrost in Manitoba. She will be remembered for her love and devotion and generosity to her family, an intense inner strength, her arms that were always ready to give a hug, the song that always seemed to be in her heart, and a spirit that was always ready for a dance. Special thanks to the staff at The Elliott Community, especially those on the Fountain ward, that helped care for Vilborg during her time there. Donations will be gratefully accepted for The Elliott Community in Guelph, ON. Cremation has already taken place. Internment will occur at a later date at the Riverton Cemetery in Manitoba. A tree will be planted in Vilborg's memory in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Móðir, barátta þín er búin, sorgin er horfin, þú ert núna heima og kominn tími til að hvíla þig. Góða nótt mamma mín.



