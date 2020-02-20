Home

Vincenza FURFARO

In loving memory of a devoted father and grandfather, who passed away February 23, 1975. The loss of a father Is a heavy burden to bear. He's a source of quiet strength That is so missed when he's not there. Take comfort he's in Heaven, And looking down at you. He'll be there through the coming years, Watching over and guiding you. He's your very own guardian angel, And he'll be with you to the end, When you meet again in Heaven, And your broken heart will finally mend. With thanks and gratitude Your loving family
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 20, 2020
