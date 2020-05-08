Viola Jean BARTHOLOMEW
Passed away peacefully at home in Guelph, in her 83rd year, with her family by her side, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Viola Jean (nee Service) Bartholomew was the beloved mother of Len Bartholomew, Randy Bartholomew, Shauna Bradshaw and Steven Bartholomew. She is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viola was predeceased by her parents William and Ellen (nee Peer) Service and by her siblings. Special thanks to Dr. Nancy Luong and to the Bayshore Staff for the compassion and kindness that they showed to Viola during these last months and until her final moments. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on May 8, 2020.
