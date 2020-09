On Sunday , August 30 ,2020 we lost our beloved Aunt Vivien in her 70th year to cancer. Loving sister to Deborah (Bob Seto, dear aunt to Mark, Brian (Thuy) and Monica (Joshua Young) and great-aunt to Hayden and Kiera Seto and Ava Young. At Vivien's request, there will be no funeral. If desired, donations to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay or the OSPCA would be appreciated by the family. We love you and will miss you always .



