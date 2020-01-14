|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of W. George Laidlaw, peacefully, though unexpected, at the age of 74, with his family by his side at the Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. George was the beloved husband of Alma (nee Moss) Laidlaw for nearly 50 years, loving father of Kelly (Jonathan Séguin), Ryan (Jessica Casey) and Michelle (Jerry Butler), and very proud grandfather of Oliver, Chloe, Myles and Sebastien. Predeceased by his parents Wallace and Mary (nee Young) Laidlaw, also survived by his brother, Richard (Patricia) Laidlaw and sister, Rosemary (Don) McCallen, brother-in-law, Russell Moss as well as his nephew, nieces and many cousins. George was born and raised south of London, ON, on the family farm. After attending Ridgetown Agricultural College, George and Alma settled in Guelph where he had a long career of almost 40 years with Agriculture Canada. Both before and after retirement, George and Alma were fortunate to be able to travel, making many wonderful memories together, as well as with family and friends. Many will know him from the baseball diamond in Guelph where he played and umpired slo-pitch for several years as well as from Scouts where he volunteered as a leader. George developed a love of curling at the Guelph Curling Club where he made many friends. His passion project was restoring an antique 1929 Ford Essex. George will always be remembered for being easy-going, kind-hearted and for his distinctive laugh. Always curious, he had a natural ability to strike up a conversation with anyone. He always made time for others and was willing to lend a hand wherever needed. Never one to complain, George remains an example of perseverance, humility and courage. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family sends heartfelt thanks to the team at Guelph General Hospital and Hamilton General Hospital for their care and compassion. Visitation will take place at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate George's amazing life will be held in the chapel on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation in George's name to the Mark Preece Family House in Hamilton, a place which allowed his family to be near him during this very difficult time, or to the . Cards will be available at the funeral home and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020