Wayne Anthony Lewis, age 60, passed away on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at Chapman House Hospice in Owen Sound. He fought a short fierce battle with cancer. Wayne wholeheartedly completed his bucket list. An avid outdoorsman he was happiest when enjoying nature. Born October 24th, 1959 at Guelph, Ontario. Son of Charles Dudley Lewis and Blanche Georgina (Noonan - deceased). Loving partner of Alexis Lathrop. Beloved brother of Kimberley Anne Hollingshead (Wayne), Katherine Annette and Karen Anita (deceased). Cherished father to Amanda Marie and Andrea Michelle Lewis. Remembered by their mother Daniela Lewis. Wayne will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends north and south. Due to the COVID 19 virus, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Donations to Chapman House - Residential Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 17, 2020