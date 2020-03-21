|
At 75 years of age, passed away at Winter Haven Hospital, Florida. Son of the late W. Stanley and Maude Erie Thomson. He will be dearly missed by his partner of 20 years, Patricia Lane, and by his children David Thomson (Ricardo) and Allison (Marc) Halbach and his beloved grandchildren, Alexander and Harrison Halbach. Born and raised in Blenheim, Ontario, he attended the University of Guelph and started work at Farm Credit Corporation upon graduation, where he would spend the next 35 years. In 1969, he married Elizabeth (Vickery) Thomson. Earning his pilot's license in his 30's, Wayne's passions included fishing, farming, skiing, drinking scotch and keeping a perfectly mowed lawn. He loved deep sea fishing off the coast of Florida and the Queen Charlotte islands. A celebration of life shall be planned at the family farm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020