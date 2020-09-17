1/1
Wayne Frederick JOHNSTON
JOHNSTON, Wayne Frederick September 11, 2020 - In his 76th year, Wayne is at peace after a lengthy battle with leukemia. Enjoyed 52 wonderful years with loving wife Beryl Ann (Huddleston). Beloved father to Patrick (Sarah MacAnulty) and Audra (Ian Bolton). Wayne will be missed by his 4 beautiful grandchildren Tanner, Jarrett, Elsie and Marty. Wayne spent his whole life in Guelph with parents Garnet and Elsie and 4 siblings, Richard, Gary, Maureen and Bob. Enjoyed a fulfilling career as a high school business teacher at Guelph Collegiate and 21 wonderful years of retirement. Wayne was happiest poolside or at the beach, traveling, listening to rock & roll, watching movies, driving his mustang and motorcycle, and most of all spending time with his family, friends and dogs. A private ceremony was held at Hospice Wellington. We are so thankful for our final days with Wayne in this peaceful place. Donations to Hospice Wellington in Wayne's honour would be appreciated. Donations and condolences may be made online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
