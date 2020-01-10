|
|
Suddenly, at home in Arden on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Loving husband of 64 years to Daisy (nee Gott). Dear father of Albert "Bert" (Heather) Haw of Hamilton and Anne (Kevin) Colliss of Arden. Grampa will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Timothy, Amanda, Lindsay and Kirstin. Predeceased by his parents Margaret and Albert Haw, his stepmother Mary Haw, sister Mabel, brothers Allan, Gordon and Eric. Bill will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Milestone Funeral Center, 11928 Hwy 41, Northbrook, Ont. K0H 2G0 (613-336-6873) on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. The Funeral Service will be in the Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at the Salem Cemetery. Friends desiring may contribute in his memory to the . Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.milestonefuneralcenter.com