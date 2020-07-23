Unexpectedly on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Betty Mulchinock (2004). Loving partner of Janet Loring of Scandia, Kansas. Cherished Dad of Tracy Biffis of Guelph, and Rob Mulchinock and his partner Claudette White of Fergus. Dearest Grandpa of Jessica Biffis, Chantel Mulchinock, and Cheyanne Mulchinock. Dear brother-in-law of Bill and Joan Ward, and Jack and Edie Ward. Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A public visitation will be held on Friday, August 7th from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home in order to register by calling (519) 323-2631 or e-mail at info@englandfuneralhome.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/
attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private memorial service will be held with inurnment at Mount Forest Cemetery. Friends and extended family are welcome to view the service via live stream on Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 a.m. by visiting the England Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/England-Funeral-Home-1863283503935858
). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family.