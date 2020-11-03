At his home the morning of Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in his 91st year after a short battle with cancer. Billy grew up at 208 Eramosa Road in Guelph, back in the days when multiple generations lived under the same roof. For Billy, this meant sharing a tiny home with grandmothers, aunts, his mother and sister. He and his dad had no lack of female influence... like it or not. Bill married Jane Anne Sutherland on July 17, 1954 and they lived on Hillcrest Drive with Jane's mother and their small Terrier, Jock. Soon after, they moved to their own tiny home on Sumac Place and started their family. And their family, including Scot Terrier Tam O'Shanter, grew and grew and grew until it could no longer fit into the little house anymore. They moved to Carnaby Crescent in December 1972. Bill's new companion would be a miniature Schnauzer, Curt, followed by a Blue Merle Collie, Blue, and then a Tri-Coloured Collie named Chief. Together, Bill and Jane raised 5 children. He was a devoted husband, caring for Jane as they endured the adversity of her rheumatoid arthritis together. After his retirement he honed his skills as a housekeeper and cook. In 2002, Bill and Jane decided to downsize and moved into their condo at 19 Woodlawn Road where he could walk his faithful companion Chief in Riverside Park. Bill made a great many friends in the building. He loved using the workshop and always had a helping hand for his neighbours. When Jane became a resident of St. Joseph's Health Care he transitioned smoothly into living on his own. Bill started working from a young age, starting as a newspaper carrier and serving on city council as a Page from age 9 to 21. His work life included Cole Brothers, Harding Carpets, Dept. of National Defense and Fiberglass Canada. He retired after 35 years with the Federal Public Service at Environment Canada, Water Resources Branch in Guelph and Centre for Inland Waters in Burlington. Post retirement, he helped out at H&R Block during tax season. Bill was a member of the militia in the 11th Field Regiment from 1948 until his retirement in 1977, with various positions in gunnery, transport, administration and in finance as Paymaster and Accounts Officer. He continued his association with the regiment until 1984. Bill was a long-time member of Knox Presbyterian Church, serving as an usher for many years. He and Jane were commended for volunteering as Block Parents for 25 years. Dad ran his family like his own platoon, when he said JUMP, we did not ask how high, we jumped as high as we could. But he also showed his love through action and time with his family. We camped and travelled the country with the family trailer visiting Expo67, the East Coast, the Rocky Mountains and New England. He also enjoyed family trips to Florida and Cuba. In 1977, he acquired an ancient little cottage at Sauble Beach. As with the Tour-A-Home trailer, it was amazing to see how many people could fit into such a small space. The tiny cottage has since grown. It was named "Inn Complete", as Dad had a terrible habit of not completing projects. The name fit whether completed or not. Grandpa Bill was blessed with 12 grandchildren and then their 11 children (one more on the way) made him a GREAT-grandpa. And he lived up to the name. His grandchildren will remember being tossed in the air, propelled by one arm while their parents quietly gasped and the children screamed for more! In his last days, it was hearing the voices and seeing the faces of his grands, which brought him joy. Dad liked Fords. He liked ice cream. His last meal was simply a large bowl of chocolate fudge brownie ice cream. His favourite colour was sky blue pink. He enjoyed a good bargain. He loved dogs and babies. His favourite show was "Last of the Summer Wine", stopping all activities to watch it. He was a whistler. He whistled to bring his kids home, he whistled tunes when he was happy and he whistled like a bird, just for the fun of it. Bill was the devoted husband to the late Jane Anne (Sutherland) Taylor for 60 years. He was the dearly loved Dad of William James (Jim) and his wife Brenda, Elizabeth (Libby) Meads and her husband David, the late Judith Sloopka (Michael), Steven and his wife Celine and Margaret Brown and her husband Richard. Grandpa Bill will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Derek (Patty) and Darryl (Leslie) Taylor and Carli (Mike) Rietkerk, Erin (Brad) Whaling and Sarah Meads, Kyle and Matthew Sloopka, Brett (Yumiko) and Todd and Jaime (Matt Brouwer) Taylor, Max and Chloe Brown; and great grandchildren Olivia and Alexandra Taylor, Nixon and Cohen Taylor, Brooklyn and Austin Rietkerk, Elizabeth and Adelaide and Alexander Whaling, Hana Taylor, Quinn Taylor. Predeceased by his loving wife Jane (2014), daughter Judy (1991), parents Margaret Vera (1974) and James Elwell (1959) Taylor and his sister Mary Elizabeth (Bette) Stanton (2019). Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
