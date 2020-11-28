On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, William 'Al' Butts loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 72. Al was born on September 5, 1948 in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia to Jerry and Margaret (MacDonald) Butts. He moved to Guelph, Ontario in 1967 where he met and married Dagmar Albrecht. They raised two daughters, Andrea and Amanda. Al was preceded in death by his father, Jerry, mother, Margaret and brother Erich. He is survived by his wife, Dagmar, his two daughters, a son-in-law, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two brothers and a sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Al was passionate about history, baseball and golf. He was well known for his sense of humor, storytelling and joke telling. He will be missed by all that knew him.