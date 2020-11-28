1/1
William "Al" BUTTS
On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, William 'Al' Butts loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 72. Al was born on September 5, 1948 in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia to Jerry and Margaret (MacDonald) Butts. He moved to Guelph, Ontario in 1967 where he met and married Dagmar Albrecht. They raised two daughters, Andrea and Amanda. Al was preceded in death by his father, Jerry, mother, Margaret and brother Erich. He is survived by his wife, Dagmar, his two daughters, a son-in-law, three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two brothers and a sister, brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Al was passionate about history, baseball and golf. He was well known for his sense of humor, storytelling and joke telling. He will be missed by all that knew him.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
