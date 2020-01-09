|
|
Our lives go on without you But nothing is the same It brings back precious memories When someone speaks your name Sad are the hearts that love you Silent are the tears that fall Living here without you Is the hardest part of all You did so many things for us Your heart was kind and true And when we needed someone We could always count on you The special years will not return When we were all together But with the love in our hearts You walk with us forever We miss you more than words can say, with love always from Jacquie, daughter Christine, son-in-law Matt and precious grand-daughters Alice and Cate.