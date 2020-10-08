Passed away at Brucelea Haven, Walkerton on September 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Bill was very loyal to his wife Marj. and his daughter Marni. For many years the three did many social outings together. Bill loved his only child Marni and son-in-law Declan Sexton of Walkerton and his two grandchildren Jake and Charlotte. He will be missed by his sister Nancy (Barrie) Robson of Southampton, his brother-in-law Gordon (Lois) Brown of Tiverton and many nieces and nephews. Many will miss his presence but are thankful he is pain free and with his wife of 50 years, Marjorie Charlotte (Brown) Rapson. Bill worked as an electrician and foreman at Ontario Hydro for his work career. He had many friends at work and found retirement to be a difficult adjustment. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved fishing and went on annual moose hunting trips with friends for several years. He was a very direct person who had low tolerance for bull. He made the staff at Brucelea Haven laugh with his original made-up songs and rhymes. He loved jazz and collected vinyls. The family would like to give a tremendous thank you to all the caring staff at Brucelea Haven. You made Bill's time a happy and good experience. You were a part of his family too and he appreciated everything you did to make his home there an enjoyable experience. Bill's family is extremely thankful that you were with him when they couldn't be due to Covid-19. The recreation staff supplied a record player so Bill could listen to his jazz records before he died. Thank you for going above and beyond for Bill! Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Grey Bruce Cremation and Burial Services 519-371-8507.