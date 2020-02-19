|
|
Kemp(f), William Helmut - At the age of 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Hospice Wellington. Bill was born in Karlsruhe, Germany. He leaves his wife Lore, 93, married for 73 years; his daughter Yvonne Paterson and granddaughter Melissa Paterson. He will be sadly missed, especially his humour which he had until the end. Bill immigrated to Canada with his wife and daughter in 1951. At that time, he worked as a car mechanic and later worked for Mann and Martel Real Estate, now known as Royal Lepage. He enjoyed travelling, gardening with his wife, and also playing the concertina accordion and the harmonica. A drop-in Celebration of Life will take place at the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. Memorial contributions to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of William H. Kemp in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020