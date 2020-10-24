We are broken-hearted by the sudden loss of our beloved Bill, who died October 20, 2020 at age 76. Adored and loved by so many in a community he called home for more than half a century, Bill will be remembered for his big heart and full life. He leaves behind so many who loved him, including his daughter Julie, son-in-law Lee, friend and partner Betty Anne, granddaughters Emily and Lindsay, daughter-in-law Jacqueline, sister Louise and family, as well as many close friends and relatives. Bill was predeceased by the love of his life, wife Fay (1997), and beloved son David (2015), as well as his parents Howard Scott and Christena Johnston. A passionate Guelph Storm fan from Day 1, Bill's absence will be felt around the rink by all the fellow hockey fans he also called friends. He will also be missed by former colleagues at Guelph Hitachi, fellow members of Dublin Street United Church and the many friends with whom he regularly enjoyed coffee, meals and card games. We will also never forget his bright smile, warm hugs and caring ways. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dublin Street United Church or a charity of your choice
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dublin Street United Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A private family burial will be held.
. A tree will be planted in memory of William H. (Bill) Scott in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.