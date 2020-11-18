1/
William Ivan "Bill" HENDERSON
Peacefully, at Telfer Place, Paris, on Monday, November 16, 2020, formerly of Breslau, in his 91st year. Bill had a kind-hearted disposition which made him loved by anyone who he came in contact with. Beloved husband to the late Audrey (nee Koch -2013); beloved dad to Susan Kaufman (Donald) and Janet Spalding (Steve); cherished grandpa to Jessica, Amanda, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Christopher. Dear brother to David of Calgary and brother in law Muriel Koch of Guelph. He was dear friends to Shelley and Pam Petryna. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and may be arranged through www.wmkippfuneralhome.com.

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
