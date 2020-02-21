|
|
William John Eadie passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020 at the age of 78 years at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. He was born June 5, 1941 in Guelph, Ontario. John was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years Lordeen, his parents, John and Eileen, and his sister Anne (Morris). John will be lovingly remembered by his children Michael (Peggy) and Heather (Robert), his grandsons Ryan and Cole, his step-granddaughter Alexandra (Michael), his sisters Muriel (Stu)and Eileen (Kenneth), his nieces Diane, Sharon, Susan, Joey, Judy, Karen and Colleen, and his nephews David, Derek, Greg, Kevin, Bob and Brian. John worked for 35 years at Canada Trust at various locations in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta, retiring in 1993. After a few years working in real estate back in Guelph, John and Lordeen returned to Edmonton where John continued to work for approximately 10 years as a Zamboni driver and later as a volunteer at the Edmonton Food Bank. John will be remembered for his love of family and friends. John greatly enjoyed his monthly lunches with Canada Trust alumni at the Norwood Legion. He also enjoyed the company of his many neighbours at Carrington Place and spent several years as a member of his condo association. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm. on Friday February 28, 2020 at Westlawn Funeral Home, 16310 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton, Alberta. The family is sincerely grateful to the Neuroscience ICU staff at the University of Alberta Hospital for their care of John in his last weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Edmonton Food Bank, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or a .
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 21, 2020