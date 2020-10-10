1923-2020 Passed away in his 98th year on October 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Guelph with family by his side. Predeceased by his adored wife, Peggy, and siblings Jack, Helen, Joan, Bev and Robert. Loving dad of Cathy (John), Dale, and Kelly (Lawrence). Wonderful Grandpa to Sara, Kayla, Emily and Lorcan and a great-grandfather to Avery. Cremation has taken place with a graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Earthroots to protect old-growth forests in Temagami, a place that Bill loved. A tree will be planted in memory of William J. (Bill) Holmes in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.



