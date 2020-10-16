1/1
William Joseph Paul CLAIR
Died peacefully on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie at the age of 70. Bill of Wasaga Beach, formerly of Guelph, beloved husband of Ann for over 52 years. Loving father of Brian (Vita), Danny and Sheila (Derek Roy). Cherished grandfather of Liam, Justine, Corbin, Isaiah, Gabriel and Alisson. Bill is also survived by siblings of Marsha (Bill), Luanne (the late Neil), Joe (Sue), Dan (Barb) and Mary (Mark) and predeceased by brothers Jim, Tom, Mike and Peter and his parents William and Margaret. Brother-in-law to Trudy (Bob) and Raina (Dave). He will also be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Bill was employed at the University of Guelph in the maintenance department for over 42 years, a profession he was proud of. He was a sports fan, cheering on the Blue Jays and was a lifelong diehard Minnesota Vikings fan. He had a knack for remembering all things which made him a stellar trivia and history buff. He will be deeply missed. Private family service and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If desired, a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by Bill's family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
