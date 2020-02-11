|
At the Guelph General hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Bill Cahill in his 72nd year, was the beloved husband of the late Sheila (Clark) Cahill (2013). He will be fondly remembered by Maria Russi and her family. Bill was the loved father of Beverly and Steve Budgell, Linda Cahill and Kenroy Albert and Michelle Cahill and Thomas Shadoff. He was the proud grandfather of Erich, Natasha, Cahill, and Thomas. Predeceased by his parents, William and Gemma Cahill and by his sister Diana Cahill. Private cremation has taken place. The family will receive their friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9 - 10 a.m. A Memorial service will be held in the chapel at 10 a.m. and a reception will follow in the Hart Chapel Fellowship Lounge. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 11, 2020