Mr. Bill Kloepfer passed away at the Guelph General Hospital on March 3, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Louise Coutu-Kloepfer and of the late Kahrin (née Hoerdt). Loving father of Doug Kloepfer and Chivon (Ben Rollenhagen) Kloepfer and step-father of Chantalle (Warren) Butler and Chris Bedard. Cherished grandfather of Nirhak and Evolette and step-grandfather of Sophie, Alex and Owen. Dear brother of Judy (Rob) Skalij, Bob (Kathy) Kloepfer, Patty Kloepfer and Janie (Henry) Talbot. Predeceased by his parents Douglas and Evelyn Kloepfer and by his sister Margie Coulson. Bill will be truly missed by his many friends and his beloved dog Tucker. A special thank you to the Multi-Organ Transplant team at the London Health Sciences Centre for extending Bill's life. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service was held at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon Street, Guelph on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 11a.m. Reception was followed in the funeral home fellowship lounge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the London Health Sciences Centre - Multi-Organ Transplant Program would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020
