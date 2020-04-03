Home

Service
Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
William (Bill) NORTH Obituary
Our family sadly announces the passing of William (Bill) North at Hospice Wellington on March 29, 2020 at the age of 90. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy (August 20, 2012). He and his never-ending sense of humour will be sadly missed, but never forgotten, by his sister Dorothy McNamee, nephew Randy McNamee (Susan) and niece Alison Brown (Rick), great nieces Leslie (Tyler) and Jennifer, great nephew Travis and great-great nephew Finley. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com As per Bill's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Deepest thanks to staff at Riverside Glen Retirement Home and Hospice Wellington for their never-ending care and kindness. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, a donation to Hospice Wellington in Bill's memory would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of William D. (Bill) North in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020
