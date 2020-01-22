|
Walters, Winifred Muriel Passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side in her 99th year on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and sister was born on December 20, 1921 in Quebec City. One of 12 children, she is predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Ted (2009) and nine brothers and sisters. She will be sadly missed by her children; Carol Klaver (Ted), Tom Walters and Deborah Walters. She was blessed with 7 grandchildren; Trevor Walters (Lauri), Jason Klaver (Denise), Todd Klaver, Sean Klaver (Christine), Ryan Gough (Kate), Matthew Gough (Alexa), Courtney Gough, 6 great grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews. She is missed by her brothers; Paul Brown and Lorne Brown (Micheline), sisters in law Evelyn Westrop and Jeannine Brown, all of whom brought her many joys in life. Her circle of friends was wide, from Guelph to Ottawa and Seasons Retirement community in Milton where she resided for the last 4 years. The family would like to thank Dr. Gilbert and the nursing staff on 2nd floor at Milton District Hospital, especially Tara and Joy, for the compassionate care which Mum received. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12 pm to 1 pm followed by a Celebration of her life at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 22, 2020