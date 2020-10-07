1/1
Winston "Winsey" LeBLANC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Winston "Winsey" LeBlanc passed away at the St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Lois (née Fraser) for 61 years. Loving father of Elaine LeBlanc, Greg (Jennifer) LeBlanc and Brenda (Dwight Griffith) LeBlanc. Cherished grandfather of Shawn (Tiffany) LeBlanc, Brandon Nicklasson and Frankie LeBlanc and great-grandfather of Hunter and Angel. Survived by his siblings Billy (the late Marg), Theresa (Les) and Marie and good friend Barrie and by his cat Nikki. Predeceased by his siblings Thelma, Rita, Lorraine, Isobean, Freda, Eddie, Martha, Joseph and Annie. Survived also by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Winsey loved to return to Cape Breton Island where he enjoyed fishing, particularly lobster fishing. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved