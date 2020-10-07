Mr. Winston "Winsey" LeBlanc passed away at the St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Lois (née Fraser) for 61 years. Loving father of Elaine LeBlanc, Greg (Jennifer) LeBlanc and Brenda (Dwight Griffith) LeBlanc. Cherished grandfather of Shawn (Tiffany) LeBlanc, Brandon Nicklasson and Frankie LeBlanc and great-grandfather of Hunter and Angel. Survived by his siblings Billy (the late Marg), Theresa (Les) and Marie and good friend Barrie and by his cat Nikki. Predeceased by his siblings Thelma, Rita, Lorraine, Isobean, Freda, Eddie, Martha, Joseph and Annie. Survived also by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Winsey loved to return to Cape Breton Island where he enjoyed fishing, particularly lobster fishing. Cremation has taken place. If so desired, memorial donations to a charity of one's choice
would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com