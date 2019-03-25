Abigail Ortega Hernandez, 73, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Baylor Medical Center, Dallas, Texas.

Abigail was born on December 12, 1945 in Jerecuaro, GTO, Mexico to Hermelinda (Saavedra) and Dolores Hernandez. She was united in marriage to Samuel Ortega on September 20, 1970 in San Pablo, GTO, Mexico. The Ortega family had lived in Texhoma and Abigail attended St. Peter's Catholic Church.

Abigail is survived by her husband, Samuel Ortega; daughter, America and husband, Armando Martinez; three sons, Alejo Ortega and wife, Jennifer; Dolores (Lole) Ortega and wife, Mary Jo; and Samuel Ortega and wife, Michelle; all of Texhoma. She is also survived by a house full of grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 28th, 1-8:00 PM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 709 S First Street, Texhoma. A Rosary will be said Thursday evening, 7:00 PM.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday afternoon, March 29th, 2:00 PM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1220 N Quinn, Guymon, with Father Christopher Brashears, officiating. Interment will follow in Texhoma Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary