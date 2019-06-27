Alan L. McDaniel, 72 year old Woodward resident, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward. Arrangements were under the direction of the Billings Funeral Home.

Alan Leon McDaniel was born on May 9, 1947 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Delmas Edward and Tressie Lillian (Treece) McDaniel. Alan grew up in Woodward and graduated from Woodward High School. He attended and graduated from college at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Alan was united in marriage to Diana Lynn Loghry on December 31, 1968 in Woodward, Oklahoma. They made their first home in Alva before returning to Woodward prior to making their home in Guymon in 1977. They continued living in Guymon until 2017 when they moved to Woodward to be closer to family.

He worked as an Accountant for Panhandle Telephone in Guymon and retired in 2005. After his retirement he worked part time for Oakes and Associates as a CPA.

Alan was a member of the Sunset Lane Baptist Church. Alan enjoyed golfing and being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved traveling and loved doing anything with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Kiwanis, the Toast Masters, Leadership Guymon, and served as Chapter President for the Panhandle OSCPA Chapter.

He is survived by his wife Diana McDaniel of the home; one daughter Cynthia Leigh Schaefer and husband Randy of Tulsa; four grandchildren, Cameron Riley Schaefer, Blake Austin Schaefer and twins, Cale Aaron Shaefer and Brady Alan Schaefer; sisters-in-law, Virginia Pickle of Muskogee, Pina Pickle of Fairfield, California; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Duane Pickle, Arthur B. Pickle, and one sister Joanne (Pickle) Bruce and her husband John Bruce.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Treatment Center of Tulsa at tulsa.aih.org These donations help with non medical expenses for the patients and families.

Remembrances may be shared online at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com Published in Guymon Daily Herald on June 28, 2019