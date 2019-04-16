Alfred Garcia, Jr., 77, of Rolla, Kansas passed away Saturday evening, April 13, 2019 at the Stevens Co. Hospital in Hugoton, Kansas.



The son of Alfredo Garcia, Sr. and Beatrice (Cano) Garcia, he was born June 20, 1941 in Edinburg, Texas.



Alfred and Josie Rodriguez were united in marriage in May 1961 at Earth, Texas. They moved to the Oklahoma Panhandle in 1969 and then to Rolla, Kansas in 1980. Alfred belonged to the Catholic Church and took pride in his job as a farmer and truck driver. He loved spending time with family and friends, and he could light up the room with his personality. He was a true patriarch of his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Josie Garcia on April 9, 2013; one daughter-in-law, Roseann Garcia; and two brothers: Domingo and Daniel Garcia.



Survivors include his sister, Janie and husband, Cecilio Garza of Ballinger, Texas; his three children: son, Lupe Garcia of Rolla, Kansas, daughter, Christina Garcia and Mingo Aranda of Rolla, Kansas, and son, Robert Garcia and wife, Sherry of Guymon. Alfred is also survived by his eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The Garcia family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the friends, family and caregivers that have cared for Alfred during his health struggles.



Rosary will be recited Tuesday evening, April 16th at 7:00 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Guymon. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday afternoon, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. also at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. A private family inurnment will be at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.



Memorials in memory of Alfred may be given to the . Memorials will be accepted at Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com. Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary