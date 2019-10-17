|
Alta Predmore, 79, longtime Texhoma resident, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home.
The daughter of J.H. and Katy (Robertson) Tracey, Alta VerJean was born July 16, 1940 in Paonia, Colorado. The family lived in Texhoma, where Alta attended school and graduated from Texhoma High School with the Class of 1958. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Predmore on October 1, 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Guymon. The Predmores were devoted and active members of St. Peter's Catholic Church. Alta raised her family and worked for more than 25 years as a C.S. Tech for Morton County Hospital, Elkhart, Kansas.
Alta is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, LeRoy, daughter, Kim and husband, Scott Moore of Wellsville, Kansas, son, Tim Predmore and wife, Sharon of Elkhart, her sister, Joyce and husband, Elmer Purvis of of Goodland, Kansas, two brothers, Jim Tracey and wife, Kris of Madison, Wisconsin, and Lee Gist of Ruidoso, New Mexico. Alta was blessed to be the adoring "Grandma" to her six grandchildren, Wendy Bailey (Dan), Craig Moore (Rachel), Derek Moore (Katherine), Shonia Ritter, Dondie Rodgers and Jennie Larson (Grant), seven great grandchildren, Audrey (Junior) Barco, Tyson Ritter, Kyle Larson, Ryann Larson, Bryce Larson, Addi Rodgers and Wynn Bailey, and three great-great grandchildren, Jaxon and Jayce Barco and Rylee Ritter.
Viewing will be Friday, October 4th 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. A Rosary will be said on Friday evening, October 4th, 7:00 PM at Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 401 NW Fifth Street, Guymon.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday morning, October 5th, 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 1220 North Quinn, Guymon, with Father Christopher Brashears, officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Father Flanagan's Boys Town or a , c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Oct. 18, 2019