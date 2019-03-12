Anna Beatrice Wells, age 81, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Southwest Medical Center ER in Liberal, KS. She was born August 28, 1937 at Hooker, OK the daughter of CJ and Blanche G. (Huddleston) Calvert.

She graduated from Hooker High School, Hooker, OK.

On November 13, 1954 she married Wesley Duland Wells at Clayton, N.M. They were married for 64 years. He survives

She worked at Independent Hardware, in Liberal, KS, as a residential decorate sales representative.

She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren and family. She loved birds and hearing them sing. Her goals were to see her grandchildren become grown. Her heart was pure and full of love and always said, "I need a hug" and "a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck". She had the best laughter. She pretended that she couldn't hear her family, so she could have them come and sit with her.

Survivors include 5 Daughters; Cynthia K. Broadfoot and husband Tim K. of Edmond OK, DyAnna G. Wells of Wichita, KS, Rebecca G. Kenny and husband Dean of Oklahoma City, OK, Deborah J. Estes of Norman, OK, Susan D. Holder and husband Gene E. of Liberal, KS, 3 Brother-in-Laws; Larry, Donald and Ronald Wells, 2 Sister-in Laws: Yvonne Corderman and Dorothy Countryman, 11 Grandchildren; Taylor J. Pratt and Andrea C. Morales, Leanna R. and Paul M. Brixey, Calder R. Pratt and Jami N. O'Toole Pratt, Ryan M. and Sarah C. Broadfoot, Ashley M. Kenny ~ engaged to Ryan Phillips, Dr. Jonathan P. and Barbie N. Hanna, James K. and Codi C. Estes, Daulton and Salma Holder, Meghan A. Hanna ~ engaged to Daniel A. Marquez, and Mary Francis (Frankie) Holder. 16 Great Grandchildren; Leila, Brianna, Cadence, Hayden, Landon, Bryson, Madeline, Easton, Sheridan, Alexis, Wesley, Zachary, Aiden, Mason, Karson and Penelope. 1 Great ~ Great Grandchild Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her parents, CJ Calvert and Blanche (Huddleston) Calvert; 1 Son Wesley Calvert Wells; 1 Stepmother Ethel M. (Countryman) Calvert; 2 Brothers James Countryman and Clarence Countryman; 1 Brother-in-Law Arnold Wells; 1 Sister Phyllis J. Chase; 1 Granddaughter Nicole D. Broadfoot; Father-in-law Wesley Wells and Mother-in-Law Martha M. (Harke) Wells.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Brenneman Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rex Petty, presiding. Burial will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, OK.

Visitation will be 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday and 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at Brenneman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The , The , or The , in care of the Brenneman Funeral Home 1212 W. 2nd Liberal, KS 67901.