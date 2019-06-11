Services Henson-Novak Funeral Directors 501 Nw 5Th St Guymon , OK 73942 (580) 338-3321 Resources More Obituaries for Anna Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna Evelyn Brown

Anna E. Brown, 98, of Guymon, Oklahoma stepped from time into eternity with Jesus on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Today, the family stands at peace knowing that her healing was accomplished through the shed blood of our Savior, Jesus Christ, as He took hold of Anna's hand and ushered her into eternity.

Anna was born January 25, 1921, in Montezuma, KS. to Florence Rosalee (Mohler) and Luther Hamilton Wheeler. She was next to youngest of four children. With young Anna growing up during the Great Depression, the Wheeler family lived in Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa. She was the first child to graduate from high school, graduating from Rolla, IA High School with the Class of 1939. After graduation she began working in people's homes helping with the cooking and child care duties. In 1941 she married Franklin C. Brown of Cedar Rapids, IA and together they raised five children – David, Judy, Patty, Becky and Bill.

During their 55 years of marriage, Anna and F.C. attended and graduated from LIFE Bible College in Los Angeles, CA, which led to being pastors with the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel serving in Duluth, MN; Vinton, IA; Rhinelander, WI; Osceola, IA; Clinton, IA; Muncie, IN; several locations in TX as interim; and eventually back to Muncie, IN. When her husband retired from pastoring, they moved to Dallas, TX/Cedar Hill, TX and faithfully served the Duncanville Foursquare Church. After the death of her husband (March 31, 1997), she returned to Muncie, IN and served her local church congregation there until 2010. The year 2019 marks 69 years of service with the Foursquare denomination. Anna was an inspiration and positive influence on hundreds of people as she faithfully served her Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her five children, David (Cheryl) Brown of Rogers, AR; Judy (Larry) Matheny of Muncie, IN; Patty (Gary) Fairchild of Lexington, OH; Becky (Tim) Brittain of Guymon, OK; and Bill (Marie) Brown of N. Richland Hills, TX, 11 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren: Brad Matheny of Muncie, IN, his children Spencer (Lauren) & Sloan and their mother Melissa Matchett Matheny; Stephanie (Billy) Brosher of St. Mary's OH, their children Tyler, Clayton (Kyrie) and Makenna; Bryan (Crissy) Matheny of Muncie, IN, their children Brooklyn & Brayden; Todd Matheny of Muncie, IN; Aimee (Chris) Whited of Surprise, AZ, their children Aaron & Lexy; Angela Fairchild of Columbus, OH; Ginny (Francisco) Balderrama of Amarillo, TX, their children Henesis & Kydan; Bobby (Chelsea) Brittain of Elk City, OK, their children Kenda, Gatlin, & Paxton; John Brittain of Canon City, CO; and Frances Anne Brown of N. Richland Hills, TX.

Visitation in Guymon will be at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon, Oklahoma will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, noon to 8:30 p.m. with the family present from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Anna's life will be celebrated with a graveside service and internment at Little Bethel Cemetery in Duncanville, Texas Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Don Jackson of San Angelo, Texas officiating.

Should you wish to make a donation in Anna's memory, the family suggests gifts be directed to Anna's great-granddaughter Sloane Matheny serving as a missionary with YWAM based in Florida or Operation Blessing based in Virginia Beach, VA. Memorials will be accepted at Henson-Novak Funeral Home, PO Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.