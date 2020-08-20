The world mourns but heaven rejoices with the passing of Anna Frances Witt Mayer on August 17, 2020, about three weeks before her 94th birthday.
Anna was born in 1926 to Henry and Frances Jefferis Witt of rural Hooker, Oklahoma. Anna was the eldest of seven children, three girls and four boys. Anna told many stories of her childhood during the drought and depression of the 1930s. Anna attended school at several small one-room country schools and graduated from Hooker High School in 1944. She attended P.A.M.C. at Goodwell, Oklahoma, where she met her future husband, Lewis Mayer. She received her teaching certificate and taught school at the Hooker rural school of Lemon for several years. Lewis and Anna were married in the late fall of 1948 in Hooker, Oklahoma. After their honeymoon in Cuba, they made their home on Mayer Ranch south of Hooker. Lewis and Anna had three children, Joe, Jane, and Jim.
Anna worked tirelessly in many areas of life, including the daily task of rural life. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in many civic and political organizations, where she was honored with many accolades and awards. She could ride a horse, drive a tractor, deliver a speech, or whip up a meal for a crew as the need arose and do it all on very short notice with her special brand of grace.
She was very active in her church, creating materials for Vacation Bible School and teaching several hundred Bible correspondence students in Ghana and Nigeria, Africa. Anna enjoyed art, sculpting, quilting, sewing, writing, illustrating, traveling, history, genealogy, writing poetry, teaching ladies Bible class, and gardening.
Anna was a 30-year cancer survivor and believed, as it tells us in the Bible, that we are fearfully and wonderfully made. Anna strived to maintain her own health. As recently as a week ago, she was snacking on tomatoes and cucumbers picked from the vines in her garden.
Anna firmly grasped this life and lived it to the fullest. She was a pillar of strength to her family throughout her life, believing that hard work and faith in God could see one through the toughest of times. Anna bloomed where she was planted at the Heritage Community/Dunaway Manor, where the neighbors and staff grew to love her and she continued her lifelong work of leading others to Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Mayer; her son, Joe Mayer; her daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Mayer; her parents, Henry and Frances Witt; her sister, Lavon Weber and brother-in-law, Bob; her brother, Hank Witt, and sister-in-law Myrna Witt; her brother, Walt Witt; her brother, Jim Witt; her sister, Clara Adams, and brother-in-law, Clyde; and her brother, Bill Witt.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Skelton, and son-in-law, Roger; her son, Jim Mayer, and daughter-in-law, Dallas; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Katie and Lau Christensen and their children, Anna, Rachel, and Sarah; Margie and Chad Rice and their children, Eric and Gunnar; Paul and Paige Mayer and their children, Shadi, Seth, and Paislee; John and Tori Skelton and their children, Abby and Ethan; Jess and Megan Skelton and their children, Jake, Owen, and Everly; Jana and Jason Schreiner and their children, Vance, Ben, Jack, and Ellie; Julie and Jerod McDaniel and their children, Jaci, Alex, Luke, Aven, Sienna, and Esta; James and Lindsay Skelton and their children, Tate, Lily, and Quinn; and Tyler and Naomi Mayer and their children, Jax and Tess. Anna leaves behind three sisters-in-law, Arthena Witt, Nelda Witt, and Earlene Witt, many special nieces and nephews, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, August 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon. Viewing will be Thursday and Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home.
Memorials in Anna's name can be made to the Heritage Community/Dunaway Manor or to a favorite charity
. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.