Arika Dawn Smith, 34, lifelong Guymon resident passed away Sunday evening, March 15, 2020 in Sherman County, Texas from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
The daughter of Tommy Eugene and Tami Lyn (Culbertson) Smith, Arika was born May 10, 1985 in Guymon. She attended the Guymon school system, graduating with the GHS Class of 2003.
At the age of 17, Arika began working at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County as a nurses aide. She attended OPSU/OSU Nursing program, where she earned her RN Degree. She worked as an OB Nurse, where she was devoted to helping mothers and babies. She began working for Moore Co. Hospital in Dumas, Texas in July 2019. In addition to her love for OB nursing, Arika had an even bigger love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Delbert and Diane Smith; maternal grandmother, Moni Culbertson and cousin, T.J. Culbertson.
Survivors include her husband, Patrick Guerrero and their three children: Alexander Reign, Logan Cash and Isabella Skye Guerrero; her parents, Tommy and Tami Smith of Guymon; her sister, Whitni Nikol Smith of Guymon; maternal grandfather, R.D. Culbertson of Guymon; mother-in-law, Patty O'Leary of Guymon; father-in-law, Jaime Guerrero of Guymon; nieces and nephews: Zahayla and Ariana Silva, Mikala Gonzalez and Phillip Gonzalez, Jr.; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 21st at 2:00 p.m. at the Bunch - Roberts Chapel with Rev. Odie Nunley officiating.
Memorials in Arika's name can be made for the families use. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020