Ashlie Nikole Maloy (Hawley), 31, of Phoenix, Arizona, lost her battle with cancer on October 19, 2019, with Randi Maloy by her side. Ashlie was born November 3, 1987, in Shattuck, Oklahoma, to Robbie Hawley and Stephanie Chase.
Ashlie spent the majority of her childhood in Goodwell, Oklahoma. She transferred as a senior to Buffalo High School and graduated in 2005. She attended college at NWOSU in Alva, Oklahoma, and graduated December of 2011 with a degree in education. As an elementary teacher, she focused her energy on helping children who had learning difficulties, and she had a unique ability to encourage them to work hard and believe in themselves.
Ashlie is survived by her spouse, Randi, who was loving, selfless, and of great comfort to the very end; her parents, Robbie Hawley, Stephanie Chase-Buss, and Kirk White. She is also survived by her siblings, Raegan, Raechal, and Troy Hawley; Jerica Landrum and her husband David; Eva Pawlicki and her husband, Rhyan; her nephew, Josiah Landrum, and niece, Josie Pawlicki, who were both the light of her life; paternal great-grandmother, Leola Brown; maternal grandmother, Linda Hoover; and great-grandmother, Wilma Chase. She is also survived by many family members and friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00, Saturday, November 16th, at the Harper County Fairgrounds in Buffalo, Oklahoma.
Please use this address to send a card:
Stephanie Buss, PO Box 573, Buffalo, OK 73834.
If you would like to have a plant or flowers displayed at the service, please contact the flower shop, Misty Arbor 580-735-2953.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 12, 2019