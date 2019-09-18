|
|
Aymee Frances Jensen Hofferber, longtime resident of Hooker, Oklahoma, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2019, at the age of 87.
The daughter of Esther Zabel Jensen and Joseph Carl Jensen, Aymee was born November 29, 1931, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Terry Lee Tarrant on July 26, 1952. She and Terry had a son, John Tarrant, and a daughter, Kristie Tarrant. She later married Albert Ray Hofferber on August 16, 1969, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hooker, OK. Albert brought into the marriage one son, Timothy Hofferber, and one daughter, Lynn Hofferber. Aymee was preceded in death by Albert Hofferber who passed away July 22, 1998.
Aymee worked for Boeing Aircraft while living in Wichita Kansas. Later, she worked for Tri-County Electric until she retired. She also volunteered as an emergency medical technician for Texas County and served as Co-Manager for the Hooker Main Street Program. Aymee was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church and served in various roles.
Survivors include four children: Tim Hofferber and wife Melody of Hooker, OK; Lynn Bragg and husband Danny of Wichita, KS; John Tarrant and wife Angela of Pueblo, CO; and Kristie Meacham and husband Dwayne of Weiser, ID: six grandchildren: Tiffany Dunnam and husband Jared; Matt Kiser and wife Courtney; Beau Bragg and wife Michelle; Erin Buhrer and husband Rick; Elizabeth Justiz and husband Cris; Shayne Stone and Jake Stone: and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many friends and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hooker, Oklahoma. The immediate family will then proceed to the cemetery for a private graveside gathering. Services are entrusted to Henson-Novak Funeral Directors of Guymon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Friends may sign the online guestbook and send condolences at www.hensonnovak.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019