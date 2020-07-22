Benny Howard Wilson, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.



Graveside services will be held at 10 am Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park. The family will hold visitation from 5-7 pm on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors in Borger.



Benny was born August 13, 1940 in Kemp, Oklahoma to Donald Wilson and Betty June Duckworth Wilson. He loved the Dallas Cowboys. However, nothing brought more joy to his life than his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, son: Donald Jack Wilson, and sister: Donna Barbour Davis.



Survivors include his daughter, Kayla Clark and husband Jeff of Guthrie, Oklahoma; grandchildren: Sean Clark and wife Michelle, Camisha Burgardtand husband Shaun, Destiney Crabtree, Wyatt Wilson and wife Karlee; great grandchildren: Lincoln Clark, Mercedes Vargas, Covy Gabehart, Zane Burgardt, Ryelynn Burgardt, Hadley Wilson, and Briar Wilson; brother Burl Wilson of Hugo, Oklahoma; sister Clara Rine of Borger, and numerous nieces and nephews.

