Berneta Rae (Welch)Herbel, 87, died Wednesday, January 8,2020 at her home in Hooker, OK.
She was born December 25, 1932 the daughter of Herman and Berniece (Hodges)Welch in their home in Hooker, OK. She attended Hooker schools graduating in 1951. While in High school, she was in a vocal trio and a twirler in the band.
Berneta was united in marriage to George Herbel on May 6, 1954 in Hooker, OK. He preceded her in death December 22, 1986.
She was a member of Saint John's Lutheran Church of Hooker, OK. belonging to Lamplighters, Ladies Aid and serving as a vocalist.
She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Sweet Adeline's and Rose Garden Flower Club.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, gardening, crocheting, needle crafts, painting, and writing poems and stories. She wrote and published two books.
Berneta is survived by two sons: Dr. Dick Herbel and wife Pensie of Liberal, Damon Herbel and wife Debby of Poolville, TX; one daughter Rhonda Mercer of Plains; 9 grandchildren: Brian, Jenifer and Leslie Herbel; Joshua and Nicholas Mercer, Elizabeth Carriger, Amanda Bringham; Turah Shaver and Joe Herbel, and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; one son, George Gavin; brother Steve Welch; and son-in-law John Mercer.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday January 17, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hooker with Rev. Andrew Wehling. Interment will be in the Hooker Cemetery directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. in Hooker, Oklahoma.
Memorials are suggested to the or St. John's Lutheran Church and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.
Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Jan. 14, 2020