Betty Lou Roberson, 88, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Heritage Community Manor in Guymon.
The daughter of Harold Walter and Amanda Rose (Zlomke) Herpolsheimer, Betty was born May 14, 1931 in Grand Island, Nebraska. She attended school in Grand Island, graduating with the Class of 1949.
Betty attended Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas where she earned her BA degree in education. Betty was a sixth grade teacher for 40 years in Rose Hill, Kansas. She relocated to Guymon from Mulvane, Kansas in 2016.
Betty was a member of the Mulvane Methodist Church and enjoyed playing games and doing crafts with her grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Eugene Herpolsheimer; and her daughter, Lori Lynn Downing on September 12, 2015.
Survivors include two sons: Steve Roberson of Amarillo, Texas and Mike Roberson of Grove, Oklahoma; son-in-law, Gregg Downing of Guymon; four grandchildren: Sarah Wayne and husband Jamin, Jeremy Roberson, Jessica Downing and Paul Downing; five great grandchildren and her sister, Carol Reager and husband, Jim of Wichita, Kansas.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon, May 15th at 1:30 p.m. at the Moscow, Kansas Cemetery with Rev. David Player, pastor of Victory Memorial United Methodist Church officiating. Services are under the care of the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home of Guymon.
The family will greet friends on Thursday evening, May 14th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in Betty's name can be made to Panhandle Partners or Victory Memorial United Methodist Church. Memorials will be accepted at the Bunch - Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends can sign the online guestbook and leave condolences at www.bunchroberts.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald from May 26 to May 27, 2020.