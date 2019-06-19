Services Henson-Novak Funeral Directors 501 Nw 5Th St Guymon , OK 73942 (580) 338-3321 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Dain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Louis (Jones) Dain

Betty Louise Jones was born February 2, 1934, in Cuzick, Kentucky to Benjamin Franklin and Ora Valeria Jones. She was the fourth of seven children, six daughters and one son. Her father juggled his family and tackled going to school at Asbury seminary, becoming a Minister of the Methodist Church. In 1951 they left Wilmore, Kentucky with three other young Methodist ministers and moved to Oklahoma. Brother Frank had his first Oklahoma appointment at the Fairview Methodist Church in Slapout where those lovely Jones girls caused quite a stir. Betty graduated from High School in Laverne, and then Reverend Jones was appointed to the Morning Star United Methodist Church in Hough, Oklahoma. There she met a handsome, young bachelor, Roy Joe Dain, and it was love at first sight. The two were wed on December 12, 1954, in the tiny church in Hough.

Betty and Joe lived in Guymon then moved North of Guymon where the first two of their children were born: Virginia Louise (Jennie) and Benny Joe. They moved then to Hough, where Joe and some friends built a home constructed from two railroad cars. There they added daughter Lorrie Rene and son Monte Clay. They lived happily in Hough until 2004 when Joe's failing health led them to move on faith into "town" to Guymon, OK. Betty was a nurturing, stay at home Mom. She talked Joe into becoming foster parents, and they fostered five children.

Betty was active in the church and in the United Methodist Women's organizations both in Hough and at the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church in Guymon. She was also an active member of the Beta Tau Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha for many years. She went to work in town in 1971 at the Stanfield Printing Company as a darkroom assistant. Following her retirement she stayed busy taking care of Joe as he battled Parkinson's and then volunteering in jail ministry, the VMUMC clothing ministry, and through her sorority at the hospital canteen as a "Pink Lady". Betty loved reading and loved to study the Bible, of which she had many. She enjoyed travelling and really loved trying to keep up with her grands and great grands in person and on Facebook.

Betty left us bereft on June 17, 2019, in Amarillo, Texas and went home to be with our Savior Jesus Christ and the love of her life, Joe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Joe, and sisters Ruby Ward and Lillian Vestal.

She is survived by three sisters, Nancy Grosclos of Oklahoma City, OK, Shirley Chase of Stillwater, OK, and Mary Elizabeth "Mikey" Fowler of Spiro, OK; one brother, Rev. Franklin Eugene "Bud" (Shari) Jones of Apache, OK; children, Jennie (Bebo) Lynch of Turpin, OK, Benny (Mitzi) Dain of Guymon, OK, Lorrie (Greg) Thomas of Chilhowee, MO, Monte (Linda) Dain of Cleburne, TX; sixteen grandchildren, David (Molly) Lynch, Sarah Lynch, Becky Lynch, Bailey (Isaac) Lively, Braxton Dain, Jeremy (Kayleen) Thomas, Ashley (James) Beck, Lacey (Justin) Baze, Ryan (Laura) Barlen, and Zachary Dain; fifteen great grandchildren, Kya, Bryson, Anniston, Palmer, and Graham Lynch, Barrett and Hudsyn Lively, Taelour Thomas-Tripp, Gavin and Cooper Thomas, Kate and Allyson Beck, Reagan and Brazos Baze, and Hunter Barlen and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 21, noon to 8:00 pm at the Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon, with the family present from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

Funeral services will be Saturday, June 22, at 10:00 am at Victory Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend David Player, pastor, and Reverend Bud Jones (Betty's brother) officiating. Interment will follow in Barden Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Beta Tau Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Victory Memorial United Methodist Church, or Morningstar United Methodist Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942.

