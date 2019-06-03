Betty Keylon,95, passed away early Sunday, May 19th at the Pioneer Manor, Hugoton, Kansas.



Betty Louise Geeting was born to Wanda (Hyde) and Ben Geeting on February 28, 1924 at Richmond, Indiana. She spent her childhood years in Indiana, where she met and married Clyde Henry Keylon on August 10, 1947 in Hagerstown. As a military family, the Keylon family moved around to different air bases, living most in Washington and Hawaii. Betty was a homemaker but enjoyed her years working for the Natural History Association in Hawaii. They moved back to Clyde's hometown, Texhoma, Oklahoma in 1991. Betty attended Texhoma United Methodist Church and always loved nature, her family and her pets. She always enjoyed the outdoors, taking walks and was fascinated by geology. Clyde passed away in 2011.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Niki Erickson of Guymon, son, Michael H. Keylon and wife, Lea of Ruidoso, New Mexico, brother and sisters-in-law, Harold and Betty Keylon of Utah and Naomi Kilpatrick of Stuttgart, Arkansas, three grandchildren, Michele Coulson and husband, Ken of Guymon, Kelsey Schwindt and husband, Nick of Liberal, Kansas, and Brett Erickson and wife, Greta of Fort Benning, Georgia, and six great grandchildren, Calvin, Caleb, Aidan, Alex, Jaxon and Isabel.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Clyde Keylon, and a sister, Roanna Johns.



Memorial services will be Thursday, June 6th at 11:00 AM at the Henson-Novak Funeral Chapel, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon.



