Betty Pauline Smith
1925 - 2020
Betty Pauline Smith, 94, of Hardesty, Oklahoma passed away August 6, 2020 at Dunaway Manor in Guymon, Oklahoma.

Betty was born September 17, 1925 in Okeene, Oklahoma, the daughter of Edward and Olive Birdsell Nusz. She attended Okeene school graduating from Okeene High School with the Class of 1945.

She attended business school in Enid, Oklahoma. This is where she met and married Calvin Elton Smith on December 21, 1947. Calvin passed away July 13, 2014.

They made their first home in Enid and later in Woodward before moving to Hardesty, Oklahoma southeast of the Palo Duro on his father's farm. They later bought the farm and in the early 1990's moved into Hardesty.

Betty was a member of quilt club where they made quilts for Boy's Ranch.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery, puzzles, and dominoes. She like camping, rodeos and the Pioneer Day celebration.

Preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne Nusz.

She is survived by her sister, Naomi Titus and her husband Avon of Liberal, Kansas, many nieces and nephews and a good friend JoAnn Tharp of Hardesty, Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Henson-Novak Chapel in Guymon, Oklahoma with Dan Stiles of Dunaway Manor officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service at the Henson-Novak Chapel in Guymon.

Interment will be in the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon, Oklahoma under the direction of Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.

Memorial are suggested to the Dunaway Manor and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945.

Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com


Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
