Beverly Jo "Pug" Ansley, 85, lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Pioneer Manor in Hugoton, Kansas.
The daughter of Mildred Alice (Capps) and Russell Carl Starr, Beverly Jo was born October 8, 1934 at her grandparent's home south of Tyrone, Oklahoma. Beverly attended school in several neighboring communities before graduating from Adams High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to James "Pete" Ansley on October 13, 1951 in Clayton, New Mexico. For a time, Beverly worked as a telephone operator and later as a secretary for West Texas Gas. However, most importantly, she was always a devoted and hard-working wife, mother, and homemaker. The couple settled in the Adams community where they made their home, worked on the farm, and reared their family. After their five children were all in school, Beverly went to college, graduating with an education degree from Panhandle State University in 1977. She taught in both Hardesty and Turpin schools for many years. Beverly was a faithful Christian and member of Adams Mennonite Church.
Beverly loved to cook. Decades of summers, she rose early to bake fresh bread and prepare hot, hearty meals for her harvest crew, Pete and the kids. Known throughout nearby communities for her exceptional home style meals and generosity in giving to others, all of her fellow church members, neighbors, co-workers, and family loved her cooking, especially her homemade bread. Beverly's tradition of cooking kept the bonds between family strong as all gathered for birthday dinners and holiday meals she prepared. She enjoyed sharing all these things with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, reading, and solving crossword puzzles.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 68 years, Pete Ansley; two daughters, Lori Greenlee and husband, Kent of Buffalo, Oklahoma, Carol Cathcart and husband, Monty of Hooker; three sons, Verle Ansley and wife, Kathy of Marble Falls, Texas, Paul Ansley and wife, Christine of Guymon, Earl Ansley and wife, Amy of Morris, Oklahoma; and her sister, Fonda Rose White of Tyrone. She was a proud and adoring "Grandma" to her dozen grandchildren, Jamie Miller and husband, Benny, Kelsey Hamilton and husband, Todd, Lindsay Ansley, Tyler Ansley, Nicholas Ansley, Heather Ansley, Megan Ansley, Leah Ansley, Jade Lamb and husband, Dakota, Kyra Cathcart, Tate Cathcart, and Cole Cathcart; and five great grandchildren, Jase, Rhett, and Scarlett Miller, Bella Hamilton and Bryson Ansley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Billy Dean Starr and Gary Starr.
Beverly's family is so thankful for the many wonderful memories created through the years they have had with her and also that she is free from the chains of Alzheimer's.
Visitation will be held from noon to 8:30 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Henson-Novak Funeral Home, 501 NW Fifth Street, Guymon with the family being present from 6-8:30 p.m.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Adams Mennonite Church. Interment will follow in Hooker Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Adams' Mennonite Church, c/o Henson-Novak Funeral Directors, P.O. Box 1306, Guymon, OK 73942. Friends may sign the guest book or leave a condolence at www.hensonnovak.com.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 20, 2019