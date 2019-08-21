|
Billy Lew Hopkins passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was the son of William and Wilma Hopkins born at Jet, Oklahoma on August 13, 1928. He graduated from high school at Jet and moved to Mouser, Oklahoma where he was employed by Riffe, Gilmore Grain Co. until 1951. He was drafted into the U. S. Army on January 1, 1951 during the Korean War and sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for his basic training.
He met Joyce (McNabb) Hopkins at Hooker, Oklahoma in 1949 and on March 24, 1951 they were married at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. After he completed basic training, he was sent overseas with the Second Armored Division. Joyce returned to Hooker. When he received his discharge January 1, 1953, he returned to Hooker and they moved to Guymon on September 1, 1955 where he started working for Northern Natural Gas Co. which later changed to Enron until he retired in 1986. Guymon was home to them for 62 years. In 1955, Billy and Joyce were blessed with a daughter named Gayla and in 1960, a daughter named Debra.
He was a member of the Victory Memorial United Methodist Church. He loved the mountains and enjoyed fishing in the summertime on vacations in Colorado. He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting and spending time with his family and friends. He had a big heart and served others selflessly. We will miss his sparkling blue eyes and beautiful smile.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joyce Hopkins of Katy, Texas; daughters, Gayla Wilkins and her husband, Michael of Ottawa, Kansas, Debra Cates and her husband, Bryan Thomas of Fulshear, Texas; grandchildren, Brandon Stofko and his wife, Amanda of Eudora, Kansas, Alicia Stofko of Garnett, Kansas, Ryan Cates and his wife, Vy of Fulshear, Texas; great grandchildren, Braedyn Grassie, Brecken Stofko, Logan McSwane, Beau Burchard; one brother, Lynn Hopkins and his wife, Carolyn of Ponca City, Oklahoma; one sister, Lyda Walker and her husband, Bill of Ponca City, Oklahoma; sisters in-law, Sandra Hopkins of Durango, Colorado, Etta Hopkins of Enid, Oklahoma, Alma Dee Hopkins of Rangely, Colorado; brothers in-law, John McNabb and wife, Leda of Duncan, Oklahoma, Bruce McNabb and his wife, Rhonda of Bedford, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lynda Anderson; three brothers, Loren Hopkins, Grant Hopkins, and Donald Hopkins.
Services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Helena, Oklahoma with viewing to be held at Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a graveside service at Good Hope Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.
The Hopkins Family requests donations be made to the in lieu of flowers.
Our sincere thanks to those special people of the Carriage Inn – Katy, Texas and Hospice Plus--Sugarland, Texas who loved and supported Billy and our family through this time.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Aug. 22, 2019