Bradley Gene "Brad" Collvins, 57, of Guymon passed away Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Texas County.
The son of Larry G. and Jo (Kuykendall) Collvins, Brad was born December 14, 1961 in Guymon, Oklahoma. Brad attended the Guymon school system, graduating with the GHS Class of 1980.
He and Donna Marie (Randell) Crane were united in marriage on March 15, 1989. Brad took over the family business where he had worked many years with his father, Collvins Plumbing in 2000 and retired in 2016. Brad enjoyed spending his free time fishing.
He was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Wade Crane and a daughter, Jayne Leigh Crane.
Survivors include his parents: Larry and Jo Collvins of Guymon; his wife, Donna Crane of the home; two sons: Kerry Don Crane and wife, Jamie of Guymon and Calvin Gene Collvins and Kim of Clearwater, Florida; two daughters: Lindsey Berryman and husband, Joel of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Elizabeth Hutto and husband, Alex of Tuttle, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren: Aaron, Kevin, Jackson, Aiden, Jayne Chevelle, Shelby, Hunter, Jordan and Jadyn; one brother, David Lynn Collvins of Wichita, Kansas; and two sisters: Susan Lee and husband, Blane of Seymour, Texas and Chandra Flanagan and husband, Sean of Priceville, Alabama, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 20th at 2:00 p.m. at the Guymon Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Vera Walton and Barbara Morgan officiating. Interment will follow at the Elmhurst Cemetery in Guymon.
The family will greet friends at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home on Tuesday evening, November 19th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Memorials in memory of Brad will be accepted to help with expenses at the Bunch – Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 1112, Guymon, OK 73942.
Published in Guymon Daily Herald on Nov. 19, 2019