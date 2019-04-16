Brecklynn Michelle Johnson, age 42 of Okla. City, and formerly of Purcell, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the OU Medical Center in Okla. City. Brecklynn was born May 22, 1976 at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Frittz and Susan Johnson. A military family, the Johnson's moved several times. Brecklynn spent most of her youth in Texhoma, OK and then Elkhart, KS before settling in Purcell in 1989. While in high school, Brecklynn was recognized as a top student; she was a member of the Dragon Cheer Squad and a standout softball player. She graduated with the Class of 1994. Brecklynn lived in Okla. City for a time, and also Norman, but always considered Purcell her home. She was the proud mother of two sons, Zerek and Mason. She was creative and artistic and loved poetry; she loved her music and her friends, and she was always the life of the party. Life changed for Brecklynn nearly two years ago with the diagnosis of cervical cancer. It was a long, hard fought battle, and she faced her daily struggles with courage. She will be dearly missed!



She was preceded in death by:

Her grandparents, George M. and Joy Belle Johnson and Harlin Headrick.



Brecklynn is survived by:

Her boys, Zerek Johnson of Maysville and Mason Acox of Moore;

Her parents, Susan Johnson of Okla. City and Frittz Johnson of Maysville;

Two sisters, Aubrey Mann of Maysville and Andrea Shobert of Midwest City;

Grandmother, Marjorie Headrick of Guymon, OK;

Nieces and nephews, Chloe, Claudia, Claire, Ian, Gavin, Charlee and Cilas

And a host of other family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Memorial is scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Wilson-Little Funeral Home Chapel.